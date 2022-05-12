Sioux City man pleads not guilty in grocery store stabbing case

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing another man near a downtown grocery store

Joseph McCauley, 34, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, using a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and third-offense possession of a controlled substance.

The victim was bleeding profusely from a stab wound that had severed an artery in his right arm when he was found on the evening of April 23 in the parking lot at Save A Lot grocery store, 1730 Pierce St. The victim later identified McCauley as his assailant, telling police McCauley had stayed with him for several days until the victim kicked him out.

Police found McCauley the following evening wearing clothing that matched a description provided by the victim. Officers found a spring-loaded, double-edged knife in McCauley's backpack, along with three shotgun shells. He also had 1 gram of marijuana folded up in his left sock.

During an interview after his arrest, McCauley admitted to attempting to assault the victim in retaliation for a previous assault between the victim and a third party, court documents said.

McCauley's initial charges included attempted murder. That charge was dismissed on a motion from First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell, who said more time was needed to develop additional evidence to support the charge.

