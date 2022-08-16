 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty in shots fired case involving 17-year-old

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man pleaded not guilty Monday of firing shots at a 17-year-old girl during an altercation.

Aidan Wabashaw, 19, entered his plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Aidan Wabashaw mug

Wabashaw

According to court documents, the teen was at a friend's house in the 1000 block of 15th Street on June 12, and they began arguing. Wabashaw intervened and threatened her with gun, holding it inches from her head. The girl left, but returned later to reconcile with her friend. Wabashaw then verbally threatened the girl.

The girl left and went to Dale Street Park, where she encountered some male friends who escorted her back to her friend's home and got into a fight with Wabashaw, who drove away. The girl and her male friends went back to the park, but she returned to her friend's home with one of them later to retrieve belongings. Wabashaw exited the home and pointed a gun at them, court documents said. The girl told police that as she and her male friend ran away, they heard two gunshots.

Hours later, a Sioux City police officer stopped Wabashaw for failing to stop at a stop sign. After Wabashaw consented to a search of his vehicle, police found a 9mm handgun inside a bag, and Wabashaw admitted it was his.

