Sioux City man pleads not guilty of assaulting his mother

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of punching his mother in the face and causing injuries that led to her hospitalization.

Kevin Maas, 51, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of willful injury. Because of his previous felony convictions, a habitual offender enhancement was added to the charge, increasing the prison sentence Maas could face to 15 years.

Maas is accused of assaulting his mother on May 12 at her Sioux City home after she refused to go with him to pick up another person. According to court documents, she offered him money for a cab, but he hit her and tried to strangle her. Maas fled before police arrived.

The 74-year-old woman was admitted to the intensive care unit at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where she was treated for a left orbital fracture, multiple broken cheek and nasal bones and a head bleed.

