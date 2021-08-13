Sioux City man pleads not guilty of attempted murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the shooting of another man.

Tyronn Mallory, 19, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of attempted murder, willful injury, going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm. He remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

Mallory is charged with shooting another man on July 28. According to court documents, police obtained video evidence that shows Mallory shooting the victim in an alley behind 1411 Pierce St. The 33-year-old victim was shot in the lower back, buttocks and the back of the knee.

Mallory was arrested two days later. Court documents say he admitted shooting the man and fleeing from the scene.

The victim was hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment of his wounds.

