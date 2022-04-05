Sioux City man pleads not guilty of attempted murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with shooting a woman has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder and other charges.

Carlos Mejia, 21, entered his written plea Monday to charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury. His trial was set for June 21 in Woodbury County District Court.

Sioux City police responded to a call of a burglary on March 14 at a home in the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue, where the caller said a woman armed with a knife had broken into his home, forcing him to fire a shot at her.

According to court documents, Mejia had arranged for the woman to come to his home to get money from him to buy methamphetamine. When she arrived, she sent another woman to the door to get the money. Mejia sent that woman away and asked for the victim. When the victim came to the door, Mejia was waiting for her in the kitchen. He fired one shot as she tried to flee.

The woman was struck in the lower abdomen, and the bullet exited her side. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

Mejia's attorney, public defender Laury Kleinschmidt, on Friday filed a notice of defense that Mejia was acting in self-defense and defense of others.

Mejia remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.