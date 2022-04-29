Sioux City man pleads not guilty of firing gun at girlfriend

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded not guilty Friday of firing a gun next to his girlfriend's head.

Agustin Sanchez, 35, entered his written plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated and two counts of domestic abuse assault.

Police were summoned to an apartment in the 1200 block of West Third Street on April 3 after the woman called 911 to report that Sanchez, her boyfriend, had pointed a gun at her and fired it next to her head into the bathroom wall.

According to court documents, Agustin attempted to strangle the woman and punched her in the face before firing the gun at her. The woman ran from the apartment and pounded on a neighbor's door, seeking help. Agustin, still brandishing the gun, tried to drag her back into their apartment. After the woman was able to call police, Sanchez fled the scene in a vehicle.

He crashed his vehicle in the 4000 block of Jackson Street, where he was taken into custody without incident. Officers located the gun inside the vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.