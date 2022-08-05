Sioux City man pleads not guilty of gunpoint robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside a Sioux City convenience store.

Asa Starr, 18, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

Starr is charged with the June 27 robbery of a woman while she was filling her car with gas at Select-Mart, 4103 Floyd Blvd.

According to court documents, the woman was at the gas pump when a car pulled up, and Starr got out of the passenger side, approached her and demanded her belongings while displaying a gun. The woman grappled with Starr before complying with his demands for not only her credit card, but a bag inside her vehicle. The woman complied out of fear for the safety of her children inside her vehicle, court documents said.

Starr got back into the car and fled into Plymouth County, where, according to court documents, he fired the gun at another person after discarding some of the stolen items at the person's property. Starr was seen burying what was believed to be a pistol in a dirt pile at a third location, and police retrieved a .25-caliber handgun from the site.