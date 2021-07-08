Sioux City man pleads not guilty of having sex with teen

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Jonathan Klein, 20, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, during a May 18 meeting, his probation officer noticed suspicious photos of a younger girl on Klein's phone. A subsequent investigation determined the girl was 15, and during an interview with police, Klein admitted he was having a sexual relationship with her. Several nude photos of the girl were found on Klein's two cellphones.

Klein had been on probation since October, when he was convicted of trafficking stolen weapons. Prosecutors had filed several probation violations against him since his sentencing.

Klein's probation has been revoked, and a judge ordered him to serve the five-year prison sentence on the firearm charge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.