SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of fatally shooting his girlfriend.

Austyn Self, 23, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment.

Self is accused of shooting Sarah Zoelle, 31, on Jan. 14 at 3319 Nebraska St.

According to court documents, Zoelle called 911 to report a domestic disturbance and told a dispatcher Self was pointing a gun at her. While on the phone with Zoelle, the dispatcher heard a noise that sounded like a gunshot.

Self then picked up the phone and said to the dispatcher, "I shot her," court documents said.

Police officers responding to the call found Zoelle with a single gunshot wound to her abdomen and holding a 6-month-old child. A 4-year-old and a 5-year-old were also in the house.

Zoelle was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Self remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond. If found guilty of first-degree murder, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.