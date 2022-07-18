 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of knifepoint robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint.

Joseph McCauley, 34, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and pimping.

Joseph McCauley mugshot

McCauley

According to court documents, McCauley broke into a home in the 2000 block of Pierce Street on July 8 with another man and two women, held the occupant at knifepoint and assaulted him while taking an iPhone, Social Security card and $200 in cash from his pockets.

During a police interview McCauley admitted to entering the home and going through the man's pockets. McCauley told officers he had met with the man and arranged a prostitution deal in which the man would pay $100 to have sex with two women, court documents said.

Earlier that same day, McCauley had received a five-year suspended prison sentence and two years' probation for an April 23 stabbing near downtown.

