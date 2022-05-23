Sioux City man pleads not guilty of molesting children

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to charges of molesting three children during the past 13 years.

Juventino Salazar Pena, 65, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to 10 counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Salazar Pena began molesting the first child from age 6 to 9 in December 2009. The abuse occurred approximately 30-40 times.

The second child was molested several times from age 9 to13, beginning in November 2015, court documents said.

The third child was molested beginning at age 10 in February 2020 until this January. According to court documents, the child took a cellphone picture of Salazar Pena performing the sexual abuse. The child disclosed the abuse to adults in January, and the other two children did so soon after.

According to court documents, Salazar Pena admitted the abuse when confronted in January and wrote an apology note. His actions were reported to police, and when officers went to question him, he had emptied his house and fled the area. An arrest warrant was issued, and he was arrested earlier this month.

