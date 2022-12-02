Sioux City man pleads not guilty of multiple robberies

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of committing three robberies in Woodbury County.

Kevon Spratt, 29, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to three counts each of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault and one count each of trafficking in stolen weapons and commission of a specified unlawful activity.

He is suspected of an Oct. 22 robbery at Circle S Bluff Stop in Sergeant Bluff in which the clerk was threatened with a gun before $482 in cash was taken from the cash register.

Spratt is also charged with the Oct. 24 armed robbery of Check into Cash, 1760 Hamilton Blvd., in which two employees were threatened at gunpoint before handing over an unspecified amount of cash.

He is also charged with assaulting a woman on Nov. 14 outside Pioneer Bank in Salix while displaying a handgun, then entering the bank and searching through the teller drawers before fleeing on foot.

He was later spotted driving on Interstate 29 and was arrested after police stopped his vehicle. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle.