Sioux City man pleads not guilty of murder in California

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Sioux City man charged with a California homicide is scheduled to stand trial in January.

Isaac Helms, 20, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of murder, second-degree robbery and receiving stolen property. His trial was scheduled for Jan. 13 in Fresno County Superior Court in Fresno.

Precious Green, 21, of Sioux City, also is charged with murder and second-degree robbery. Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Both are charged with a Sept. 26, 2019, robbery setup that resulted in the fatal shooting of a Fresno man.

A third Sioux Cityan, Hannah Haywood, 21, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree robbery in exchange for the dismissal of a murder charge. Alexa Ramos, 22, of Firebaugh, California, also has pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and will have a murder charge dismissed. Neither Haywood nor Ramos have been sentenced.

Authorities believe Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos set up a meeting with Tyrel Truss, 20, in order to rob him.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's office, while the five were riding in a car, an altercation took place, and Helms shot Truss. Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos then attempted to flee but were detained by officers dispatched to the scene.

Detectives found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting, and Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos were found in possession of Truss' items.

