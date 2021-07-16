Sioux City man pleads not guilty of murder in May shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to his alleged involvement in the shooting death of another man outside a Sioux City bar.

Lawrence Canady, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault for the death of Martez Harrison.

A trial date has yet to be set. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Canady would face a sentence of life in prison without parole. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Canady was arrested hours after the May 1 shooting and was initially charged with willful injury and assault. Prosecutors added the murder charge after additional investigation into the incident, in which 17-year-old Dwight Evans is charged with shooting Harrison, who was fighting with Canady. The charges allege Canady killed Harrison and/or aided and abetted another person in committing a murder.

According to previous court filings, Canady and Evans were armed and waiting for Harrison after being denied entry at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.