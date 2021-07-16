Sioux City man pleads not guilty of murder in May shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to his alleged involvement in the shooting death of another man outside a Sioux City bar.
Lawrence Canady, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault for the death of Martez Harrison.
A trial date has yet to be set. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Canady would face a sentence of life in prison without parole. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.
Canady was arrested hours after the May 1 shooting and was initially charged with willful injury and assault. Prosecutors added the murder charge after additional investigation into the incident, in which 17-year-old Dwight Evans is charged with shooting Harrison, who was fighting with Canady. The charges allege Canady killed Harrison and/or aided and abetted another person in committing a murder.
According to previous court filings, Canady and Evans were armed and waiting for Harrison after being denied entry at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.
When Harrison's girlfriend arrived to pick him up outside the bar, court documents say, Canady punched her in the face. Harrison pulled Canady away from the woman, and the two engaged in a fight that continued into the street, where Harrison eventually fell to the ground. Evans shot Harrison in the flank, then in the chest, after which Canady continued to punch Harrison in the face and kick him in the head, before he and Evans fled, court documents said.
Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died later at a Sioux City hospital.
Evans, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 14. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
At the time of his arrest, Canady was on probation from a September 2019 shooting at Riverview Apartments.