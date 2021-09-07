Sioux City man pleads not guilty of murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of fatally shooting his roommate has pleaded not guilty of murder.

Robert Buel, 52, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of second-degree murder and going armed with intent. He remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Buel is accused of shooting Jason Lafferty, 41, Aug. 22, in their home at 211 21st St.

Police said the two got into an argument inside the residence, and Lafferty went to the garage. According to court documents, Buel stayed in his upstairs bedroom before getting his 12-gauge shotgun and .45-caliber handgun and going to the garage.

Buel told police he pointed the shotgun at Lafferty and then set it down. Lafferty then took the gun, emptied the shells from it and began reloading it. Buel then pulled the handgun from his coat pocket and fired three shots at Lafferty, striking him twice, court documents said.

When police arrived, Lafferty had died from his wounds.

Detectives found the shotgun, which was empty, and all of the shells on the floor. The handgun and three spent shell casings also were found.

