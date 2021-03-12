 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of murder
View Comments

Sioux City man pleads not guilty of murder

{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of fatally shooting another man on a Sioux City street.

Roderick Banks, 36, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His trial was set for May 11.

Roderick Banks mugshot

Banks

Banks remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Banks is charged with the Nov. 1 death of Solomon Blackbird, who was shot once in the chest near Park Place Apartments in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

According to court documents, Banks confronted Blackbird and his girlfriend outside the apartment complex, asked him, "Are you Solomon? Are you the guy who f----d up my money?", then pulled out a gun and shot him. Police believe the shooting was related to a drug deal.

Blackbird, 33, of Sioux City, died later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Blackbird's girlfriend identified Banks as the shooter, and police later recovered a .380 handgun that tests have shown was the weapon used in the shooting.

Banks left town after the shooting and was arrested Feb. 8 in Alabama.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio: Cuomo engaging in 'pattern of coverups'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News