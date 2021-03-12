Sioux City man pleads not guilty of murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of fatally shooting another man on a Sioux City street.
Roderick Banks, 36, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His trial was set for May 11.
Banks remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $2 million bond.
Banks is charged with the Nov. 1 death of Solomon Blackbird, who was shot once in the chest near Park Place Apartments in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.
According to court documents, Banks confronted Blackbird and his girlfriend outside the apartment complex, asked him, "Are you Solomon? Are you the guy who f----d up my money?", then pulled out a gun and shot him. Police believe the shooting was related to a drug deal.
Blackbird, 33, of Sioux City, died later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Blackbird's girlfriend identified Banks as the shooter, and police later recovered a .380 handgun that tests have shown was the weapon used in the shooting.
Banks left town after the shooting and was arrested Feb. 8 in Alabama.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.