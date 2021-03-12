Sioux City man pleads not guilty of murder

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of fatally shooting another man on a Sioux City street.

Roderick Banks, 36, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His trial was set for May 11.

Banks remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Banks is charged with the Nov. 1 death of Solomon Blackbird, who was shot once in the chest near Park Place Apartments in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

According to court documents, Banks confronted Blackbird and his girlfriend outside the apartment complex, asked him, "Are you Solomon? Are you the guy who f----d up my money?", then pulled out a gun and shot him. Police believe the shooting was related to a drug deal.

Blackbird, 33, of Sioux City, died later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.