SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of last month's fatal stabbing of another man.

Nathaniel Parker III, 30, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

Parker is accused of stabbing William Harlan Jr., 48, of Sioux City, who was found suffering from multiple stab wounds Feb. 24 in an apartment building at 414 11th St. He later died at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Parker is accused of stabbing Harlan in the chest while the two were riding in a vehicle. According to court documents, the vehicle pulled up in front of the apartment building, and Parker pulled Harlan out of the vehicle and onto the ground. Parker and another man were seen carrying Harlan into an apartment inside the building.

Parker was hiding in the apartment's bathroom when police arrived, court documents said. A knife wrapped in a shirt was found hidden above the ceiling tiles in the apartment.

During police questioning, Parker said he was high on methamphetamine, and police found him in possession of 0.85 grams of the illegal substance.