Sioux City man pleads not guilty of pistol whippings

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to charges of pistol whipping two people in a Sioux City home and taking cash from one of the victims.

Alexio Cariaga, 21, entered his plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and two counts each of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, domestic abuse assault, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic abuse assault -- third offense.

According to court documents, Cariaga went to his girlfriend's aunt's house on Aug. 17 and demanded she give him money before he put a gun to the back of her head and hit her in the head twice with it. He left after she gave him the money.

On Aug. 19, Cariaga went to a home in the 1600 block of 27th Street to see the woman and kicked in the back door, court documents said. The woman was there with a male friend, and Cariaga pistol whipped them both in the head with a handgun, causing a gash on the woman's head.

When police located Cariaga's car at 29th and Jackson streets, an officer found a handgun on the floor and a fanny pack containing marijuana.

Court records show Cariaga has two previous domestic abuse assault convictions.

