Sioux City man pleads not guilty of raping 14-year-old

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl and having inappropriate contact with a second girl.

Xaythavone Keoviseth, 22, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child.

According to court documents, Keoviseth met the 14-year-old on the Snapchat social media application on Dec. 20, and the girl invited him to her Sioux City home to watch a movie. Keoviseth is accused of forcing himself on the girl and slapping her in the face several times before raping her. The girl was able to kick him away and retrieve a weapon, and Keoviseth left the house.

On March 1, court documents said, Keoviseth met with an 11-year-old girl who was having difficulties because of a recent sexual assault. During their conversation, Keoviseth hugged her and began to massage her shoulders before grabbing her buttocks. He then pushed the girl onto her bed while continuing to rub her body. The girl asked him to stop, and he left, court documents said.

