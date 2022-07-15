 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City man pleads not guilty of setting car fires

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of setting fires to two vehicles.

Shaw-Keem Goodman, 27, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

Shaw-Keem Goodman

Goodman

He is accused of setting fire to an SUV parked inside a garage in the 1800 block of Virginia Street on June 27. According to court documents, he told police after his arrest that he had opened the SUV's fuel cap, placed a piece of fabric by the gas tank fuel neck and set fire to it with a lighter. The vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 in damage.

He also claimed responsibility for a June 26 vehicle fire in the 2100 block of Grandview Boulevard.

In his interview with police, court documents said, Goodman said he had inspired and trained other people in the city, and more fires were planned.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sioux City man charged with arson in vehicle fire case

Sioux City man charged with arson in vehicle fire case

At 12:56 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue and the Sioux City Police Department were notified of a car on fire in a garage in the 1800 block of Virginia Street. According to a statement from the police department, witnesses reported seeing three people next to the garage when the fire was reported.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan, US agree to work on economic solutions as G20 members

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News