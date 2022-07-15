Sioux City man pleads not guilty of setting car fires

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of setting fires to two vehicles.

Shaw-Keem Goodman, 27, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

He is accused of setting fire to an SUV parked inside a garage in the 1800 block of Virginia Street on June 27. According to court documents, he told police after his arrest that he had opened the SUV's fuel cap, placed a piece of fabric by the gas tank fuel neck and set fire to it with a lighter. The vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 in damage.

He also claimed responsibility for a June 26 vehicle fire in the 2100 block of Grandview Boulevard.

In his interview with police, court documents said, Goodman said he had inspired and trained other people in the city, and more fires were planned.