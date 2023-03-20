SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with having sex with a 15-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty.

Joseph Bailey, 40, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Bailey had sex numerous times with the girl from June 2021 to June 2022, when the girl was 15 and 16 years old.

Bailey told police he had sex with the girl, but only after she turned 16. Time-stamped messages between the two indicated the two had sex when she was 15, court documents said.