Sioux City man pleads not guilty of sexual abuse

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of sexually abusing a young girl.

Jourdain St Cyr, 36, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, St Cyr had sexual contact on March 3 with a girl who is under age 12. The girl told her mother it had happened while St Cyr was lying with her on a couch.

St Cyr initially told the mother that it was an accident that happened while he was playing with the girl. He later admitted he had touched the girl, court documents said.

