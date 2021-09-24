 Skip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of sexual abuse
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of sexual abuse

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of having sexual contact several times with an underage girl during a four-year period.

Nathaniel Reynolds mugshot

Reynolds

Nathaniel Reynolds, 22, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Reynolds had sexual contact with the girl, beginning when she was 12 years old in April 2014 and continuing until December 2018. Reynolds would play imaginary games with the victim and have her perform sexual acts with him.

When confronted about the alleged abuse in or around 2018, Reynolds admitted it. After the incidents were reported to police, Reynolds was again confronted, and he admitted his actions were wrong and that he'd like to apologize to the girl and be friends with her, court documents said.

