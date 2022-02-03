 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of sexually abusing child

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of forcing a young girl to perform sex acts with during a five-year period.

Ignacio Gomez mug

Gomez

Ignacio Gomez, 31, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to six counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Gomez began sexually abusing the girl, who is under age 12, in May 2016. The abuse occurred countless times, court documents said, until Oct. 15, 2021. Court documents did not say where the sexual abuse took place.

