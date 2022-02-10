 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of sexually abusing minor

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with having sexual contact with a minor female on numerous occasions during the past year has pleaded not guilty.

Ronnie Reynolds mug

Reynolds

Ronnie Reynolds, 43, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. All are Class C felonies that carry 10-year prison sentences.

According to court documents, the Iowa Department of Human Resources reported a possible sexual abuse case to Sioux City police on Jan. 14. A police investigation revealed that Reynolds had sexual contact with the minor in her bedroom from June 27-July 6, and more than 20 encounters were discovered. Reynolds is accused of repeated inappropriate touching of the minor.

