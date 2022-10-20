Sioux City man pleads not guilty of sexually assaulting child

DAKOTA CITY — A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting two juvenile females in South Sioux City more than a year ago.

Harry Beckner, 75, a transient who was living in Sioux City at the time of his September arrest, entered his plea Tuesday in Dakota County District Court to one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

The girls' mother on Jan. 22, 2021, reported to Dakota County Sheriff's deputies that Beckner had been staying at their home and had sexually assaulted her developmentally disabled daughter. According to court documents, Buckner told deputies he was drunk, had passed out and didn't remember anyone in his room.

Questioned the next day when sober, Beckner told investigators he couldn't remember much from the day before. He denied sexually assaulting the girl, but said if he did, he didn't remember doing so, court documents said. Deputies collected a DNA sample from Beckner and released him.

This spring, authorities discovered the DNA sample had not been sent to the crime lab. In May, test results showed Beckner's DNA was present on evidence collected from the girl.

Investigators also discovered entries in the girl's journal indicating Beckner had assaulted her and her sister prior to the initial complaint. The sister confirmed to authorities that Beckner had grabbed her and she had kicked him.