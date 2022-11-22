Sioux City man pleads not guilty of stabbing ex-girlfriend

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

Faron Starr, 37, entered his plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury, second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, third-offense domestic abuse assault and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Because of Starr's previous felony convictions, a habitual offender enhancement is attached to all but the burglary charge, raising the prison sentence, if found guilty, to 15 years on each charge.

His trial was scheduled for Feb. 7.

Starr is accused of stabbing the woman with a knife in the right thigh on Nov. 7 after hours of arguing at her home in the 4500 block of Garfield Street. He's also charged with hitting the woman with a brick in the left leg, punching her in the right eye and cutting her right hand.

The woman left the house and drove, with Starr in the back seat, to a convenience store, where an employee called 911 as Starr attempted to enter the store with a knife before fleeing. According to court documents, Starr crossed the street, entered a house and stole two guns before fleeing the scene and hiding the guns behind a house a block away.

He was arrested the following day.