Sioux City man pleads not guilty of stabbing

According to court documents, the victim went to a home in the 1100 block of Seventh Street to speak with a woman there. When the man knocked at the door, Veliz-Cantor, who lived at the residence, grabbed a kitchen knife from the table and approached the victim, who was walking away, and followed him, demanding money from him. After the victim said he didn't have any money, Veliz-Cantor cut him with the knife, opening a 14-inch cut from the top of his head down the side. The wound was non-life-threatening.