Sioux City man pleads not guilty of stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing another man near downtown Sioux City.
Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to going armed with intent, first-degree robbery and willful injury.
Veliz-Cantor is accused of stabbing the other man in the head on Sept. 25 in the 700 block of Court Street.
According to court documents, the victim went to a home in the 1100 block of Seventh Street to speak with a woman there. When the man knocked at the door, Veliz-Cantor, who lived at the residence, grabbed a kitchen knife from the table and approached the victim, who was walking away, and followed him, demanding money from him. After the victim said he didn't have any money, Veliz-Cantor cut him with the knife, opening a 14-inch cut from the top of his head down the side. The wound was non-life-threatening.
Police said they are working with the Department of Homeland Security because Veliz-Cantor was deported at least once and illegally returned to the country.