DENISON, Iowa — A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of stalking a Denison woman and shocking her with a stun gun.

Chance Michaels, 49, entered his written plea Friday in Crawford County District Court to charges of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, going armed with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, possession of burglar tools and two counts of stalking.

He also pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and 37 counts of forgery for the alleged possession of dozens of fake debit and credit cards, driver's licenses and Social Security cards.

According to court documents, Michaels contacted the woman several times from March 7-17 and placed a GPS tracker on her car.

On April 2, court documents said, Michaels, armed with a knife, broke into the woman's apartment while she was gone. When the woman came home, Michaels handcuffed her and shocked her six or seven times, causing injuries to her neck, back, shoulder and arm. The woman was able to call 911, and dispatchers heard her scream for help before the call was disconnected.

Later in the day, Denison police arrested Michaels after a traffic stop in which they found the fake debit and credit cards, driver's licenses and Social Security cards, in addition to fentanyl, inside the car.

Michaels is being charged as a habitual offender, an enhancement that increases prison sentences to 15 years on each charge, because of previous felony convictions.