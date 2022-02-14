 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of threatening woman with gun

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of holding his child and the child's mother at gunpoint in a motel and threatening to kill them.

Alden Miera, 35, entered his plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of domestic abuse assault and child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors, and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor.

Alden Miera mug

Miera

According to court documents, Miera lured the woman and their juvenile child to a room at the Elmdale Motel, 2200 U.S. Highway 75 N., on March 12 and then held them against their will, pointing a firearm at them both and threatening to kill them while a woman who was with stood outside the room as a lookout and also helped keep the woman and juvenile inside the room.

Miera eventually left the room, and the woman called police, who arrived at the motel. Miera did not return.

Miera faces charges for failing to appear for trial in an unrelated case and for violating his probation from two previous convictions.

