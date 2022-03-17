Sioux City man pleads not guilty of using kids to sell marijuana

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of using two children to help him sell marijuana has pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges, including sexual abuse.

Darrell Hall, 19, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of using a minor to traffic a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18, second-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child, child endangerment, dissemination of obscene materials to minors and using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense and single counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, sexual exploitation of a minor and prostitution.

According to court documents, Hall admitted to police that he gave marijuana to an 11-year-old girl and her 10-year-old friend to help him complete a drug transaction on Feb. 16-18. Hall also admitted that a 1-year-old child also was present during the sale. Hall was caring for the three children for their parents at the time.

Police who conducted a search warrant at a trailer at 3290 N. Martha St. on Feb. 18 seized large amounts of marijuana and cash.

Hall is accused of having sexual contact with a female under age 12 on Feb. 16 and offering to pay for sexual services. Hall told police he was sexually attracted to the girl, but did not know she was under age 14, court documents said.

