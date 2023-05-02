LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of causing a fatal crash near Hinton in June.

David Diaz, 31, entered his written plea Tuesday in Plymouth County District Court to charges of vehicular homicide, a Class B felony, and operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor.

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 5:44 a.m. June 7 on U.S. Highway 75 south of Hinton. Diaz is accused of driving 81 mph in a southbound car and hitting a car driven by Uzael Abraham from behind. Ermiohne Joswa, 45, of Sioux City, a passenger in the back seat of Abraham's car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Diaz had minor injuries.

According to court documents, Diaz smelled of alcohol at the scene and had admitted via a text message that he had been drinking while on his break at work in Le Mars. A blood sample taken from Diaz showed his blood-alcohol content was 0.159%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%.