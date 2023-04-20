SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of committing a series of armed robberies in Monona and Woodbury counties.

Kevon Spratt, 30, waived his personal appearance and entered a written plea of not guilty Tuesday to federal charges of bank robbery, attempted bank robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and four counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

His trial was scheduled for June 20 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Spratt is charged with an Oct. 21 robbery in which he is accused of pointing an AR-15-type rifle at tellers in BankFirst in Onawa, Iowa, and taking $11,510 in cash.

Spratt is also accused of threatening employees with a handgun during an Oct. 22 robbery of Bluff's Stop in Sergeant Bluff in which $482 was stolen and the Oct. 24 robbery of approximately $4,855 from Check Into Cash in Sioux City.

Spratt also is charged with attempting to rob Pioneer Bank in Salix, Iowa, on Nov. 14.

Spratt was arrested later that day after authorities spotted him driving on Interstate 29. A handgun matching the appearance of a gun used in the robberies was found in the car, which closely resembled a car captured on surveillance videos at the scene of the other robberies.