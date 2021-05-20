Sioux City man pleads not guilty to assaulting man who was fatally shot

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of assaulting another man who was fatally shot moments later has pleaded not guilty to a felony and misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Canady began fighting with Martez Harrison outside Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St., on May 1. After the fight moved across the street, Harrison was fatally shot by another man. Dwight Evans, 17, of Sioux City, has been charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. He has not yet entered a plea.