SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to grabbing a teenage girl and trying to put her in his car.

Michael Marshall-Limoges, 23, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-degree kidnapping, enticing away a minor, assault while participating in a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Marshall-Limoges attempted to abduct the 14-year-old on March 22 in the 3300 block of Garretson Avenue. Police reported that a male suspect driving a vehicle followed the girl and a 9-year-old boy before exiting the vehicle, grabbing the girl and putting her in his car. The girl was able to escape, and the man fled in his vehicle.

A witness gave officers partial license plate information, and police identified Marshall-Limoges as the suspect. of Sioux City. Officers executed a search warrant at Marshall-Limoges' home and found a 9mm handgun and marijuana.

Marshall-Limoges admitted to police that he tried to kidnap the girl in order to fulfill an urge to alleviate his anger by hurting other people, court documents said.

