Sioux City man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Man sentenced to prison on federal gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY — A Storm Lake, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

Jacob Hernandez, 27, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Hernandez to 125 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hernandez admitted that from January 2020 through March he and others sold more than 4 pounds of meth in the Storm Lake and Fonda areas. In February and March, law enforcement conducted three controlled drug purchases of meth from Hernandez. In March, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence and seized two guns, approximately 2 ounces of meth, more than $5,000 in cash, drug trafficking materials, two bulletproof vests, marijuana, drug ledgers and ammunition.

