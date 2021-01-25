Sioux City man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
ONAWA, Iowa — A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to running over a man on a motorcycle on Interstate 29 and stealing two pickup trucks near Whiting, Iowa.
Jayme Powell, 39, entered written pleas Friday in Monona County District Court to two counts each of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and second-degree theft, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, Powell was southbound in a pickup on I-29 near Whiting on Dec. 27, when he fired shots at a woman in her vehicle and then ran over Richard Polack, who was driving a motorcycle.
Powell’s pickup left the road and was immobilized after coming to rest on top of the motorcycle, court documents said. He left the scene and stole a pickup from a nearby farm and crashed through a livestock fence and into a tree before abandoning it. He stole a second pickup from another residence and was later arrested in Sioux City driving it.
Polack, of Sioux City, was hospitalized in Sioux City after the incident.
Powell and Polack had been in a fight earlier in Sioux City, court documents said, but officers called to the scene did not arrest or charge anyone.
Investigators found two bullet holes in the vehicle driven by the woman who had reported the shooting on the interstate.
Man pleads guilty to selling stolen guns
SIOUX CITY — A Webb, Iowa, man who sold stolen firearms to an undercover officer pleaded guilty Friday to federal gun charges.
Travis Grote, 43, entered his plea Friday in U.S. District Court to possessing stolen firearms and possessing firearms as a prohibited person.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Grote admitted that on June 25, 2019, he was involved in a transaction to sell stolen firearms to an undercover law enforcement officer. Grote was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.
Grote faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Man sentenced to prison on federal gun, drug charges
SIOUX CITY — A Storm Lake, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.
Jacob Hernandez, 27, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Hernandez to 125 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hernandez admitted that from January 2020 through March he and others sold more than 4 pounds of meth in the Storm Lake and Fonda areas. In February and March, law enforcement conducted three controlled drug purchases of meth from Hernandez. In March, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence and seized two guns, approximately 2 ounces of meth, more than $5,000 in cash, drug trafficking materials, two bulletproof vests, marijuana, drug ledgers and ammunition.
yson Center announces virtual comedy festival
SIOUX CITY — Professional comedians from the United States and Canada will be participating in the “Saving Our Jobs Virtual Comedy Festival,” a virtual event that will run from 2 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 14.
Among the comics slated to perform will be Adam Yenser, an Emmy-winning writer for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”; iTunes comedian Alex Elkin; Justin Rupple of BET’s “One Mic Stand”; Canadian funnyman Ron Josol; and the critically acclaimed Tashona Smith.
Tickets for the virtual event are now available at TysonCenter.com. Ticket options are available to watch live on Feb. 14 or on demand for up to a year. One ticket will allow for one device and as many viewers as you like in your home.