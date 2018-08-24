SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to shooting another man in the head.
Isaac McDonald, 22, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to attempted murder.
McDonald is charged in the Aug. 1 shooting of John Mercure in a car in the 300 block of Alice Street.
According to court documents, McDonald fired multiple shots from a handgun at Mercure as he passed the car Mercure was driving. McDonald fled the scene in a car driven by another man. Two other passengers were in the car, court documents said.
Mercure, 28, who was shot in the left side of his head, crashed the car he was driving into a tree. He remains hospitalized. Sioux City Police Lt. Chris Groves said the investigation is ongoing.
Officers found four shell casings in the grass and two bullets in the car Mercure was driving. Two other bullets struck a neighboring home and garage.
McDonald was arrested Aug. 13. According to court documents, McDonald shot Mercure as retaliation, but the motive for the shooting was not disclosed.