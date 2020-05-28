Sioux City man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of firing shots at a car driver has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Tracy Smith, 24, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, aggravated assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser.

According to court documents, Smith was involved in a disturbance with a woman at a home in the 500 block of Isabella Street on May 11. The woman's father was present during the disturbance and followed Smith and his friends when they left in their vehicle. Smith is accused of firing several shots at the father's vehicle with a 9mm handgun while stopped at Third and Myrtle streets. At least three shots struck the father's vehicle.

Police said the father was not injured and he provided information to officers, who located and detained Smith and two other men. The handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was located.