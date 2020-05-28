You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
View Comments

Sioux City man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of firing shots at a car driver has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Tracy Smith mugshot -- newest

Smith

Tracy Smith, 24, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, aggravated assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser.

According to court documents, Smith was involved in a disturbance with a woman at a home in the 500 block of Isabella Street on May 11. The woman's father was present during the disturbance and followed Smith and his friends when they left in their vehicle. Smith is accused of firing several shots at the father's vehicle with a 9mm handgun while stopped at Third and Myrtle streets. At least three shots struck the father's vehicle.

Police said the father was not injured and he provided information to officers, who located and detained Smith and two other men. The handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was located.

Two other men also were initially charged, but charges were later dropped.

Three Sioux Cityans charged with attempted murder in vehicle shooting
Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Sioux City apartment
Man who shot at trooper in Sioux City sentenced to 25 years
More charges filed in Merrill homicide

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+18 
+18 
Nuri Tibeso Bundi
+18 
+18 
Bradley Allen Coan
+18 
+18 
Brent Allan Cooper
+18 
+18 
Wendel Hellan
+18 
+18 
Brent Patrick Launderville
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News