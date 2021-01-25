 Skip to main content
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to running over a man on a motorcycle on Interstate 29 and stealing two pickup trucks near Whiting, Iowa.

Jayme Powell, 39, entered written pleas Friday in Monona County District Court to two counts each of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and second-degree theft and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Jayme Powell mugshot

Powell

According to court documents, Powell was southbound in a pickup on I-29 near Whiting on Dec. 27, when he fired shots at a woman in her vehicle and then ran over Richard Polack, who was driving a motorcycle.

Powell's pickup left the road and was immobilized after coming to rest on top of the motorcycle, court documents said. He left the scene and stole a pickup from a nearby farm and crashed through a livestock fence and into a tree before abandoning it. He stole a second pickup from another residence and was later arrested in Sioux City driving it.

Polack, of Sioux City, was hospitalized in Sioux City after the incident.

Powell and Polack had been in a fight earlier in Sioux City, court documents said, but officers called to the scene did not arrest or charge anyone.

Investigators found two bullet holes in the vehicle driven by the woman who had reported the shooting on the interstate.

