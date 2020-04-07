You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to firing a shotgun at another man in a car.

Littlehawk Eagleelk, 35, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of felon in possession of a firearm, attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.

According to court documents, on March 22, Eagleelk approached the man, who was sitting in the driver's side of a vehicle in the 600 block of 13th Street, pulled out a shotgun and fired a shot that broke out the windshield in front of the driver.

Eagleelk also pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred earlier that night in the 1200 block of Jones Street.

Eagleelk is accused of hitting a man on the head with the butt of a shotgun, then entering the residence with Tareah Grant and Joshua Walker and taking a television set, cash and the victim's cellphone. Walker is accused of holding a knife to the man's side during the alleged robbery.

Grant, 28, and Walker, 27, both of Walthill, Nebraska, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.

