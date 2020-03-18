Sioux City man pleads not guilty to barricading in bathroom, biting officers

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to barricading himself inside a bathroom with his children and biting officers during his arrest.

Joshue Tafolla, 35, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to three counts of assault on a peace officer, two counts of child endangerment and one count of interference with official acts. All are aggravated misdemeanors.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance on March 7 at a house in the 300 block of South John Street encountered Tafolla, who, according to court documents, ran into the house and locked himself and his children, ages 11 and 4 years, inside a bathroom.

While officers negotiated with him, Tafolla, who they believed was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine, began to destroy the bathroom and told the children the officers were going to shoot them all.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}