Sioux City man pleads not guilty to burglary spree
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to burglary spree

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to committing a series of residential burglaries.

Hoksida Swisher mugshot

Hoksida Swisher

Hoksida Swisher, 25, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to three counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of third-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Swisher is charged with breaking into a residence in the 2400 block of West Fifth Street on Aug. 5 and stealing several items, some of which were recovered from Swisher's home.

Swisher is suspected of breaking into a neighbor's residence in the 1300 block of Summit Street on Sept. 16 along with two accomplices and stealing items.

Swisher also is charged with breaking into an apartment at the Sioux Apartments, 217 19th St., on Sept. 21. Surveillance cameras showed Swisher and two accomplices leaving the building with items stolen from inside.

Corderro Hemmelman, 29, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary on Oct. 13 and awaits sentencing.

Chadron Swisher, 36, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

