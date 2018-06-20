SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to committing a string of burglaries on the city's west side.
Matthew Rausch, 30, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of second-degree burglary, eight counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.
According to court documents, Rausch broke into homes, garages and vehicles in the 2800 block of West Fifth Street, the 300 block of South Judd Street, the 200 and 300 blocks of South Collins Street and the 400 block of Cook Street from May 25 through June 5. Rausch is accused of taking a car, electronics items, valuable coins and other items. Rausch was found in possession of some of the stolen items, court documents said.