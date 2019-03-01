SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to an armed carjacking.
John Murry, 42, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree robbery. His trial was set for April 30.
According to court documents, Murry and a second man approached the driver of a Honda minivan at about 8:20 a.m. Feb. 11 near 13th and Jackson streets. Murry displayed a knife and motioned toward the driver, telling him to leave. The driver fled, and Murry and the other man drove away in the minivan, court documents said.
Police later located Murry driving the stolen vehicle and arrested him. He was in possession of a folding knife and black ski mask-type hat that the victim had described, court documents said.
Murry also pleaded guilty last week to fourth-degree criminal mischief in a separate case in which he is accused of trying to pry open the money compartment of a washing machine at the Dean Apartments, 1716 Nebraska St., on Jan. 31.
Murry also faces a theft charge for damaging and removing three security cameras from the Sioux Apartments, 217 19th St., on Oct. 25.