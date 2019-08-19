SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to stealing a car at gunpoint and leading police on a car chase.
Jeremiah Shortenhaus, 25, entered his written plea Monday to charges of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding and second-degree theft. A trial date was set for Oct. 15 in Sioux City.
According to court documents, Shortenhaus approached a person at a drive-up ATM in the 4600 block of Morningside Avenue on July 27, displayed a handgun, demanded cash, ordered the driver out of the vehicle and drove away in it.
A short time later, the South Sioux City Police Department observed the vehicle, and Shortenhaus fled on foot. Soon after, court documents said, Shortenhaus threatened another person with a handgun near 13th Street and Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City and took the second person's car.
About ten minutes later, Sioux City Police officers located the stolen vehicle near Gordon Drive and Nebraska Street, and Shortenhaus led officers on a short pursuit. He abandoned the vehicle at the east end of the Gordon Drive viaduct and fled on foot, court documents said. He was arrested a short distance away.
A search of online court records showed no charges had yet been filed against Shortenhaus in Nebraska.