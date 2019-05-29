SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to cashing fake checks at a Sioux City business.
Cody Hayden, 34, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of forgery and fourth-degree theft.
According to court documents, Hayden cashed a check made out to himself from Bomgaars on May 3 and another check to himself from Famous Dave's on May 6 at L and K Laundromat, 1906 Court St. Both checks were written out for $365.23. The owner of L and K reported to police that he had been informed by his bank that the checks he had deposited were fraudulent.
Bomgaars and Famous Dave's verified for police that Hayden was not an employee and that the account numbers on the checks did not match theirs, court documents said.