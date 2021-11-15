Sioux City man pleads not guilty to charge of sexually abusing girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of having sexual contact with a girl.

Bobby Schlosser, 23, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

According to court documents, Schlosser touched and had sexual contact with the girl on June 26 in a bedroom of his Sioux City home while the girl was watching a movie. Schlosser pretended to fall asleep, then began touching the girl, who was age 13 or younger, while his eyes were closed. He later removed the girl's shirt and underwear and got on top of her, continuing to assault her.

The girl jumped over him and left the home when Schlosser changed position. She reported the incident to her mother, who took her to the hospital and called police.

Schlosser sent messages to the girl, asking her not to tell anyone what had happened, court documents said.

