Sioux City man pleads not guilty to charges from shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to a March shooting in which a man was hit in the shoulder.

Jose Nolasco, 21, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of assault while participating in a felony and aggravated assault and single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Nolasco got out of a car and fired multiple shots from a handgun into another vehicle on March 19 in the 1000 block of Ninth Street. He then pointed the gun at a bystander and her child who were seeking cover.

Nolasco ran from the scene and was apprehended a short distance away. He was seen on video surveillance disposing of the firearm, which was recovered by police, court documents said.

The driver of the second vehicle was struck in the right shoulder by one of the shots and the front-seat passenger hurt his hand while ducking.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.