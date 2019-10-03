SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with a September shooting at a Morningside apartment complex.
Lawrence Canady, 19, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Canady is accused of shooting Lorenzo Jackson on Sept. 4 at Riverview Apartments, 2201 Gibson St.
He was arrested Sept. 5 on misdemeanor charges of driving without a valid license, operating without owner's consent and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Those charges were dismissed on Monday, three days after the felony firearms charges were filed.
According to court documents, officers located Canady driving a vehicle that had bullet holes in it. During a police interview, Canady told officers he was in his friend's car when Jackson opened one of the doors and shot at Canady, who said he shot back with his gun, which officers found stuck in his waistband, and drove away.
Jackson, 21, was shot twice and was found nearby running from the area. He received medical care for non life-threatening injuries. Jackson told police that Canady owed him $100 for marijuana wax, court documents said.