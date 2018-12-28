SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a Dec. 7 shooting.
Tray Ehlers, 25, entered his pleas Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, tampering with a witness, aggravated assault and second-offense possession of a controlled substance.
His trial was set for Feb. 19.
Sioux City police arrested Ehlers Dec. 11, saying he was wanted in connection with the shooting of Brody Cobbs in the area of West Second and Leonard streets after a confrontation. Cobbs walked into Mercy Medical Center just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 with a gunshot wound.
According to court documents, police searching for Ehlers pulled over the car he was driving at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 3900 block of Winona Way. During a search of Ehlers after his arrest, police found a set of brass knuckles in his pocket and a container with syringes and methamphetamine inside. Inside the car, police found a digital scale, a 12-gauge shotgun shell and other drug paraphernalia.
Ehlers is also accused of pointing a gun at a woman who had knowledge of the shooting and said "keep your mouth shut" or something similar. The victim told police she believed he was threatening her not to talk about the shooting, court documents said.